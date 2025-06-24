Heatwave in Valley: Expect relief from June 25 onwards

As the heatwave continued in Kashmir on Monday, the meteorological centre in Srinagar predicted heavy rain in the union territory’s Jammu division from Wednesday. Rain was also recorded in Jammu on Monday. Youngsters play in a stream during a hot day on the outskirts of Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

The MeT said that Tuesday will also witness generally hot and humid weather with the possibility of brief spells of rain and thundershowers at scattered places. “June 25-27 will witness generally cloudy weather with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain/thundershowers at many places with possibility of heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

The capital Srinagar on Monday witnessed a maximum temperature of 34.6 degree Celsius , 5.4 degrees above normal, followed by 33.5 degrees in northern district of Kupwara. In Jammu, the maximum was 36.6 degree Celsius.

The MeT said that there was possibility of moderate to heavy rain with intense showers at few places mainly in Jammu Division during 25 to 27th June.

“Flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides & shooting stones,” he said.

There are chances of water logging in low lying areas of plains of Jammu division and rise in water level in rivers and local nallahs. “Farmers are advised to suspend irrigation, spraying and fertilizer application during the above period,” the MeT director said.

From June 28 to 30, there are chances of intermittent rain/thundershower at scattered places.

The MeT also stated that there was possibility of intermittent rain/thundershowers at scattered places on July 1 and 2.

Heavy rain trigger landslide on

Vaishno Devi track; no casualties

Jammu A massive landslide hit the new track to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, forcing the suspension of the battery car service, officials said.

No one was injured in the landslide which was triggered by heavy rains, the officials said. They said the pilgrimage was diverted to the old route and was continuing without any disruption. The landslide occurred near Satya view point along the Himkoti route when there was no movement of pilgrims, the officials said.

The shrine board immediately pressed its men and machines to clear the debris which is spread over more than a 30-feet area, they added.

With PTI inputs