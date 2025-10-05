Heavy rain forecast triggers Ravi flood alert

With the threat of fresh floods looming over parts of Amritsar and Gurdaspur, an alert was issued in the Ravi river catchment area due to increased water discharge from Ranjit Sagar Dam. Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Dhaliwal, along with deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, visited vulnerable villages along the Ravi. They cautioned that rainfall and dam releases could cause fluctuations in the Ravi and Beas rivers, although the situation is currently under control. (HT File)

The release was raised to 37,000 cusecs from Thursday to manage expected heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 6 and 7, as per IMD forecasts. The rising water level sparked concern in flood-affected areas still recovering from recent inundations, the worst since 1988.

Residents have been urged to stay away from riverbanks and avoid crossing flooded areas. Farmers and cattle rearers have been specifically advised not to allow animals near the rivers.

In Amritsar, water from 21 rivulets and the Ujh river flows unchecked into the Ravi. To monitor water levels more accurately, gauges are being installed at Ghonewal and other key points.

The IMD also warned of potential heavy rainfall in Kathua, Gurdaspur, and Samba, which feed into Ravi’s tributaries. The administration has issued helpline numbers for emergencies: Amritsar: 0183-2229125/ Ajnala: 01858-245510