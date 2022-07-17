Heavy rains, flashflood wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains and flashfloods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said three persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was swept away into a rivulet at Kunjahal village in Barotiwala area of Solan district in the morning when the water level suddenly rose following heavy showers.
The passengers were rescued by villagers. The car was passing through the stream when it was swept away for several metres by gushing waters and overturned.
In Kumarsain of Shimla, water and debris entered inside 20 houses after heavy rains triggered a flashflood. No loss of life has been reported while damage to the property is being assessed, said Mokhta.
He said a landslide at Nauni in Bilaspur blocked the National Highway 21 in the morning hours which was later restored for the traffic by the PWD.
The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains till July 20. A yellow alert has been sounded for July 18 and 19 while there is an orange alert for heavy rains on July 20.
Meanwhile, several parts of the state experienced heavy rains since Saturday night.
Sarhan got 82mm of rainfall while Berthin received 48mm rais and Bilaspur 4mm.
Ghumarwin and Jhandutta recorded 30mm rainfall each, Arki 23mm, Bijahi 22mm, Aghar and Baldwara 14mm each, Ponta and Dehra Gopipur 12mm each, Kandaghat, Tinder, Dalhousie, Banjar and Kheri 9mm each, Gohar and Kumarsain 8mm each, and Saloni, Shimla, Wangtoo, Kahu and Bhunter 7mm each.
Since the onset of monsoon on June 29, as many as 83 lives have been lost in the rain-related incidents while monetary losses are pegged at ₹352 crore. Maximum 19 deaths have been reported from Kullu and 10 each from Mandi and Shimla.
PWD has suffered losses more than ₹232 crore while the Jal Shakti department ₹111 crore.
SIT arrests education dept staffer in HP constable paper leak case
The special investigation team of Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested an education department employee who was allegedly involved in the constable paper leak from Kolar in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district, officials said on Sunday. Ramandeep has been identified as Ramandeep Singh, a superintendent (Grade-II) posted at Dadahu, who was arrested on Friday evening. The police alleged that he was the mastermind of the Sirmaur module of paper leak racket.
Ludhiana | 2 snatchers arrested with nine stolen phones
The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered nine stolen mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Munny of Mohalla Manoj Colony on Jassian Road and Ajay of Ashok Nagar, Jassian Road. Station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, said they received a tip-off that the accused were heading towards Clock Tower from Jassian Road to sell stolen mobile phones.
Jai Ram tells cabinet subcommittee to work out financial implications of land acquisition
The cabinet subcommittee on compensation factor for land acquisition had a detailed meeting with Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur at Oak Over, Shimla, on Sunday. The subcommittee apprised the CM of issues pertaining to land acquisition for various four-lane and other development projects being executed in the state. Jai Ram directed the cabinet subcommittee to thoroughly workout the financial implications on account of revised compensation factor.
NEET 2022: High drama over ‘reporting late’ at exam centre in Ludhiana
High drama was witnessed outside BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, on Sunday after two female NEET UG candidates arrived late at the exam centre. The gates were closed at 1:30 pm, leading to heated arguments between around 50 parents and the school staff. Notably, the National Testing Agency had issued clear directions to the candidates to reach before 1:30 pm or they would not be allowed to take the exam.
HP on verge of going bankrupt: Kaul Singh Thakur
Senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Sunday said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government was neck deep in corruption and the state under the current regime was on the verge of going bankrupt. Addressing a press conference here, Kaul Singh said the Congress has formed a panel headed by former chief parliamentary secretary Rajesh Dharmani that will prepare a chargesheet against acts of corruption of the present government.
