Heavy snowfall in Gulmarg, other higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir

Snowfall and rains intensified in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the meteorological department (MeT) predicted more wet weather days till Friday.

Heavy snowfall draped Gulmarg resort in a white blanket on Monday, much to the delight of tourists, even as most places in the UT received snowfall and rains, bringing down the day temperature, officials said.

An official of MeT department in the evening said that Gulmarg received 17.5 cm snowfall for the past 24 hours.

He said that a maximum of 60.9 mm rains were recorded in Qazigund, the gateway into Kashmir in South. Banihal in Jammu recorded a highest of 45.5 mm rains while summer capital Srinagar witnessed 33 mm rains.

Officials added that the Srinagar-Leh highway was closed after fresh rains and snow while the Mughal road continues to remain closed.

“Mughal road and SSG (Srinagar-Sonamarg- Gumri) road closed for vehicular movement due to snowfall,” the traffic department said in a tweet in the morning.

An official of the department said that the Srinagar-Jammu highway was open even though there were intermittent shooting stones at Mehar, Ramban, amid rains.

It rained throughout the night in the summer capital Srinagar also.

“Rain and snowfall at most places of J&K with snowfall over higher reaches. No large change is expected on Monday. The department expected more precipitation as the day progresses. The next five days are expected to be wet and cold,” said Sonam Lotus, director of MeT, on Monday morning.

Lotus said on Tuesday, it will be generally cloudy while light snow may occur over higher reaches, although chances are less.

“From November 9 to 11, we expect widespread rain and snowfall over higher reaches,” he said, adding that the weather department expects improvement from November 11 onwards.

The department cautioned that the snowfall and low temperatures may lead to temporary disruption of surface transportation, mainly over Zojila, Jammu-Srinagar highway and Leh-Manali road.

“It is advised to know the status of the road from traffic police to avoid inconveniences. Travellers on major passes are advised to carry sufficient food items, warm shoes, clothes etc, with them as road conditions remain uncertain during inclement weather,” the MeT advisory said.

Schools shut in Kishtwar, Ramban

Jammu The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the closure of primary and middle schools in Ramban and Kishtwar districts because of harsh weather conditions, officials said. Snowfall in the upper reaches and heavy rains in lower areas have triggered cold conditions in the districts.

Because of heavy rains, all primary and middle schools in Ramban district shall remain closed, they said, adding that students are advised to remain indoors. Similarly, all primary and middle schools in the Kishtwar district will remain closed due to bad weather as directed by the district administration. However, all high schools and higher secondary schools in the districts will function normally, they added. With Inputs from Agencies