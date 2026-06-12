Hepatitis A outbreak hits Patiala’s Dogra Mohalla, 16 found infected

Patiala’s Dogra Mohalla is in the grip of a Hepatitis A outbreak, with 16 residents testing positive for the virus. Water samples have been collected from the area, located near Sirhindi Gate, and sent for laboratory analysis to ascertain the exact cause. (HT)

Laboratory investigations confirmed that the patients were suffering from Hepatitis A, a viral infection that affects the liver. The virus is commonly transmitted through contaminated food and water, leading health department officials to suspect contamination of the drinking water supply.

Water samples have been collected from the area, located near Sirhindi Gate, and sent for laboratory analysis to ascertain the exact cause.

According to the officials, five patients have been admitted to different hospitals due to the severity of their condition, while the remaining patients are being monitored and treated on an OPD basis. The infected individuals are aged between 4 and 48.

Officials said the affected locality comprised 243 households with an estimated population of 1,119.

The infections came to light after several residents complained of symptoms associated with jaundice, including fever, weakness, loss of appetite and yellowing of the eyes.

Following the detection of the positive cases, health authorities initiated a door-to-door survey across the locality to identify additional symptomatic residents. Teams of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) have been deployed to conduct active surveillance and spread awareness regarding preventive measures.

Civil surgeon Dr Kushaldeep Gill said the department responded immediately after the cases were reported.

“Active surveillance is underway in the affected locality. Health teams are already on the ground and conducting house-to-house visits and monitoring residents for symptoms,” she said.

Health officials have also collected multiple water samples from the area. While five samples were collected on Wednesday evening, another five were taken on Thursday and sent to the government laboratory at Kharar for testing.

The outbreak comes barely a month after a jaundice episode was reported from Dudhan Sadhan block of Patiala district, once again raising concerns over the water supply infrastructure and the recurring threat of water-borne diseases.

Medical camp established, health advisory issued

A medical camp has been established in the locality to facilitate screening, consultation and treatment.

As part of the containment measures, chlorine tablets and oral rehydration solution (ORS) packets are being distributed among residents.

Patiala health department officials have advised residents of affected area to consume only safe drinking water, maintain proper hygiene and immediately report symptoms such as fever, jaundice, diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur claimed that residents had been complaining for several days about sewage mixing with drinking water. But despite repeated complaints, the municipal corporation failed to take timely action. She demanded an immediate inquiry into the incident, urgent repair of the contaminated pipeline and uninterrupted supply of safe drinking water to prevent further spread of the disease.

Patiala AAP MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli said MC had arranged potable water supply through tankers for residents of the affected area. “All necessary and effective measures are being taken to ensure that disease doesn’t spread further. Chlorine tablets are being distributed, doctors are available on call. I am available 24x7 to address any issue,” Kohli said.