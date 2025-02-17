HERC advisory panel meeting to address power tariffs and revenue deficit

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has convened the State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting on February 19 to finalise electricity tariffs for the 2025-26. The meeting will focus on the financial sustainability of power distribution companies, consumer protection measures and reforms to improve the efficiency of Haryana’s power sector, an official spokesperson said. HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma (File)

The HERC chairman Nand Lal Sharma, who took charge on February 2, 2024, has emphasised the need for transparency and consumer-focused policies in the power sector while advocating for technological innovation, financial stability and a more efficient power distribution framework.

The SAC plays a key role to advise on policy matters, including service quality, consumer rights, and the performance of distribution companies. The 21-member committee comprises representatives from industries, agriculture, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, and the managing directors of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVNL).

In a public hearing held on January 15, HERC gathered feedback from stakeholders regarding the proposed electricity tariffs. Following this, the power distribution companies submitted a net Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of ₹45,979 crore for 2025-26 fiscal. However, the commission has asked them to submit a concrete action plan to address the revenue shortfall of ₹4,520 crore, the spokesperson said.

The proposed meeting will deliberate on various aspects, including measures to reduce Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, the expansion of smart metering systems and the implementation of IT-based consumer grievance redressal mechanisms. The performance of Haryana’s thermal power plants will also be reviewed to ensure compliance with efficiency improvement directives and promote the involvement of local vendors in procurement processes. Additionally, the progress of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a central scheme aimed at promoting rooftop solar installations, will be assessed to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in the state.