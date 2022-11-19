Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg: Avani Prashanth lifts trophy with massive 13-shot win

Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg: Avani Prashanth lifts trophy with massive 13-shot win

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:11 AM IST

Avani Prashanth , the top-ranked Indian amateur’s win at Chandigarh follows her twin successes on the Hero WPG Tour in 2021 when she won the third and 11th legs of the Hero WPGT

Avani Prashanth lifted the Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg trophy with a massive 13-shot win. (HT File)
Avani Prashanth lifted the Hero WPG Tour’s 15th leg trophy with a massive 13-shot win. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amateur Avani Prashanth underlined her superiority with a third straight under-par score at 2-under 70 to complete a huge 13-shot win over the field in the 15th and final leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.

Avani, who has only played on the Hero WPG Tour sporadically this year, shot 68-66-70 for a total of 12-under 204. Such was her dominance that three of the five under par scores registered this week were courtesy her stellar performance – the remaining two came from the second placed Gaurika Bishnoi, who shot 70 on the second day and Seher Atwal who finished tied-fifth.

After a sedate front nine, Avani posted nine pars in a row with many of the putts not dropping in. She finally found the birdies with back-to-back efforts on Par-3 11th and Par-4 12th as well as on the 15th and the 17th.

The top-ranked Indian amateur’s win at Chandigarh follows her twin successes on the Hero WPG Tour in 2021 when she won the third and 11th legs of the Hero WPGT.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out