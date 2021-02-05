High court judge’s reader among 24 test positive in Chandigarh
A reader working with Punjab and Haryana high court justice MS Sindhu was among the 24 people testing positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Friday.
Following the test results, justice Sindhu and at least 10 personnel in his staff were quarantined as per medical advice, a high court official said.
With the 24 fresh cases, the city’s case tally reached 21,060, of which 187 remain active after 20,535 recoveries.
The casualties rose to 338 with the death of a 72-year-old man from Manimajra at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.
Mohali also reported a death, which pushed its toll to 370. Besides, 23 cases surfaced in the district, taking the total count to 19,574.
The district has 466 active cases, while 18,738 patients have recovered.
In Panchkula, 18 people were found infected. The total cases in the district are 10,585, of which 95 are active. As many as 10,343 patients have been cured and 147 have died.
37% turnout for vaccination in UT
Only 452 out of the targeted 1,197 beneficiaries turned up for vaccination at the 12 sites in Chandigarh for Friday.
In Panchkula, 280 of the 412 people expected got vaccinated. These included 114 health workers and 166 frontline warriors against the targeted figures of 262 and 150, respectively.
Mohali civil hospital remained the centre of high-profile activity with several senior health, police and administrative officers of Punjab and 133 frontline workers getting vaccinated.
