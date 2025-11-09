High court orders Haryana to revisit fee hike for veterinary diploma course

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government to reconsider the sharp hike in tuition fees for the veterinary and livestock development diploma course, observing that the increase was not backed by “any material or objective consideration”. The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Haryana government to reconsider the sharp hike in tuition fees for the veterinary and livestock development diploma course (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order, passed by a division bench comprising justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor, came in response to a petition filed by Gourav, a student of diploma course, challenging the Haryana government’s notification of August 21, 2024, which had enhanced the annual tuition fee from ₹90,000 to ₹1.8 lakh for the state quota students and from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for management quota seats for the academic session 2024–25.

The petitioner’s counsel Sardavinder Goyal, had submitted that the exorbitant increase in fee amounts to commercialisation of education, which is a public service for human development and not a business solely for profit. Goyal had pointed out that for the academic year 2023-24, the fee was increased to ₹90,000 from ₹60,000 for state quota and ₹1.5 lakh from ₹90,000 for management quota. The hike for the next session of 2024-2025 is almost 100%, it was submitted.

The court observed that while a committee had been constituted to fix the fee, no objective criteria or reasons were recorded to justify such a steep increase within one year. The court referred to landmark Supreme Court judgments in which it was reiterated that institutions cannot indulge in profiteering. The apex court had stressed that fee structures must be based on relevant factors such as infrastructure, staff salaries, and future development plans. The permissible surplus cannot be for private profit.

In view of SC’s directive, the court has directed the Haryana government to refer the matter to an appropriate committee, which shall hear both the colleges and representatives of students and re-determine the fee within two months in accordance with the law laid down by the Supreme Court. The increase was notified on August 21, 2024. The court said in case the committee decides to reduce the fee then an appropriate consequential decision for refund would have to be taken by the government.