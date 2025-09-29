High court seeks Haryana’s response on 2 officers overstaying in govt accommodation

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Haryana over two of its officers overstaying in government accommodation in Chandigarh. The information was sought during resumed hearing of a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated in 2024 over high court employees not getting proper government accommodation in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The response was sought after it noticed contradictions in the stands taken by the state and the UT administration. While a report by the UT in March 2025 had revealed that two officers namely Virender Singh Sherawat and Neeraj Kumar are still retaining government accommodation beyond the expiry of the concessional period of six months. On the other hand, the Haryana government around the same time had claimed that no such overstay had taken place in any government accommodation.

The court said the stand taken by Haryana appears incorrect. “However, before proceeding ahead against the State of Haryana or its functionaries, it would be appropriate to afford an opportunity to the State of Haryana to explain the aforesaid anomaly or incorrect information,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said while seeking affidavit by October 14 from an additional chief secretary-level officer.

The court has also sought from the UT administration the number of employees/officers of the HC having been allotted and occupying government accommodation, and how many are awaiting the same.

In March this year the court had pointed out that when there are 45 houses exclusively earmarked for judicial officers posted in Chandigarh, then why not a similar pool under the exclusive control of the high court of the houses be made available for allotment to the employees of the courts.