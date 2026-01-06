High on drug cases, Mohali logged 1,365 arrests over past year

Narcotics-related offences formed the biggest chunk of cases in Mohali since January 2025, while street crimes such as snatching and vehicle theft came close second, despite a decline compared to the previous year. As many as 939 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in 2025 in Mohali. (HT Photo)

As per official data from Mohali police, as many as 939 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in 2025, leading to the arrest of 1,365 persons — the highest across all crime categories.

During these operations, police recovered 463.94 kg of poppy husk, 99.48 kg of opium, 9.48 kg of heroin, 2.15 kg of cocaine, 15.03 kg of charas and 126.21 kg of ganja.

Recoveries also included 1.67 lakh pills, 2,708 capsules, 1.75 lakh injections, 86 bottles and intoxicant powder weighing 918.66 gm, indicating continued action against organised drug networks.

Street crimes continued to pose challenges, though figures showed improvement over last year. Police registered 155 snatching cases, arresting 160 persons, compared to 189 cases last year. Cash recovery in snatching cases stood at ₹44.36 lakh.

Vehicle theft also remained a major concern, with 352 cases registered, leading to 179 arrests and recovery of 307 stolen vehicles, including 65 cars and 242 two-wheelers. While theft figures remain high, they are lower than 513 theft cases reported in the previous year.

Under the Arms Act, police registered 34 cases and arrested 64 persons recovering 37 pistols, one revolver, 12 country-made firearms, seven magazines and 253 cartridges. This marks a decline from 46 Arms Act cases recorded last year.

Police also registered 222 cases under the Excise Act, arresting 179 persons and seizing 43,887.63 litres of liquor. In the cybercrime segment, 51 cases were registered, 15 persons arrested, and electronic devices and cash seized.

In serious crimes, police registered 31 murder cases, traced 28 and arrested 59 accused, indicating no significant fluctuation in murder trends compared to previous years.

Overall, police registered 4,313 cases, sent 3,529 cases to court traced 2,661 cases, arrested 219 proclaimed offenders, and disposed of 17,706 public complaints.

Traffic enforcement also remained intensive, with 6,81,774 challans issued including 4,91,976 online and 1,89,798 offline challans. Traffic cameras were installed at 24 junctions.

Mohali SSP Harmandeep Hans said sustained enforcement and focused operations had strengthened policing outcomes.“Our priority has been action against drug networks and habitual offenders while ensuring quicker investigation and disposal of cases. The improvement in certain crime categories reflects consistent monitoring and targeted policing,” he said.