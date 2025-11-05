High tech centre for road safety to come up soon in Hamirpur: Himachal CM

The government is set to establish a state-of-the-art road safety control and command centre in Hamirpur, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after flagging off 66 patrol vehicles on Tuesday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

These vehicles include 35 electric vehicles, 14 interceptors, 10 wreckers and 7 WD diesel vehicles. These vehicles have been purchased by the police department under the Himachal Pradesh state roads transformation project (HPSRTP), funded by the World Bank and will be deployed at various police stations in 10 districts of the state including Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba.

Speaking on the occasion Sukhu said, “A state-of-the-art road safety control and command centre will be established in Hamirpur at a cost of approximately ₹30 crore as part of the integrated road safety enforcement system, which would be connected to modern cameras being installed across the state.” “The police department will use this system for e-challans, traffic monitoring and ensuring discipline and safety on the roads. This centre would not only strengthen road safety but would also help generate additional revenue for the state,” he added.

Sukhu said that the state government’s objective was not only to reduce road accidents but also to develop a safe and disaster-resilient transport system. He added that road accidents had consistently declined over the past three years in the state.

The CM stated that numerous road safety improvements were being made in the state under the Himachal Pradesh State Road Transformation Project. Approximately ₹60 crore were spent to purchase 3,373 road safety enforcement devices for the police department under the project which would be distributed in 10 districts to further strengthen the road safety.

“The police department will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to make Himachal Police number one in the country. As many as 1,200 constables have been recruited in the police department and after eight years, the state government is conducting the B-1 test for police promotions. The department is doing commendable work to curb the drug menace across the state and is launching a major campaign against it,” said the CM.

Providing quality technical education to student main focus: CM

Chief minister also reviewed the functioning of the technical education department and reiterated the state government’s commitment of providing quality technical education to the students within the state.

The CM expressed concern over the vacant buildings and said that seven buildings constructed at a cost of ₹126.45 crore between the year 2018 to 2023 were lying vacant. He directed the department to formulate an action plan for the optimum utilisation of these buildings in public interest, adding that wastage of public funds in the name of mere construction was not acceptable.

Sukhu instructed the department to grade the industrial training institutes and polytechnic colleges as per the enrolment of the students, overall performance and other facilities available in these institutions. He said that the government would fill up the vacant posts in the technical education institutions and also extend all possible assistance to these institutions.

The CM said that the state government was promoting innovation and “State Innovation and Start-Up Policy-2025” was underway to encourage entrepreneurship. The government was also contemplating to establish a Digital University of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Skill and Vocational Studies at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district for which 258 bighas of land has been identified.

He also reviewed the functioning of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam and Himachal Pradesh Takniki Shiksha Board and issued necessary directions for bringing improvements in their functioning.