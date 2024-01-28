Higher reaches of Himachal likely to get heavy snowfall from Jan 30

Higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy snowfall and rainfall from January 30 till February 3, according to the meteorological department centre in Shimla. The lower hills and plains in the state will also witness occasional thunderstorms and lightning while isolated areas of mid and higher hills will witness gusty winds during this period, it said. (HT File)

The intensity of snowfall and rainfall are very likely to increase in the hill state from January end for two to three days due to two consecutive western disturbances, it said. In January, the state has seen one of its worst dry spell in 122 years.

As a result, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and higher reaches of Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts including Shimla city and adjoining areas are likely to witness one or two spells of heavy snowfall and rain, the weather department said in a statement issued on Sunday.

IMD officials said that occasional thunderstorm and lightning is expected in low hills (plains) and gusty wind conditions are likely at the isolated places in mid and high hill areas during this period. Also, the average maximum temperature is likely to be below normal while the minimum temperatures are expected to be normal for low hills and below normal for mid and high hills.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry throughout the state on Sunday. The state’s capital Shimla recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius and Kufri recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Manali recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 5.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie in Chamba district 2.7 degrees Celsius, Solan 2.4 degrees Celsius, Una 3.4 degrees Celsius and Hamirpur 3.5 degrees Celsius.

With minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, Samdho village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

As the wet spell may cause disruptions of essential services, such as water, electricity, communications and related services and the visibility is expected to go down, likely to cause difficulty in commuting. IMD said that there are chances of disruption of traffic due to heavy snowfall in mid and high hills.

