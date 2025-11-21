Search
Fri, Nov 21, 2025
High-level panel to probe Nowgam police station blast

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 21, 2025 08:14 am IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday in a post on social networking site X issued a rejoinder after it said that various reports and items have been appearing in the social media regarding the unfortunate accidental explosion at PS Nowgam, Srinagar

After the death of nine persons, including an SIA inspector and a naib tehsildar, in the blast at police station in Nowgam, the J&K government has constituted a high-level committee to probe this accidental explosion that took place on November 14.

The blast on November 14 had claimed nine lives and left scores injured.

“It is clarified that these are conjectures and efforts to mislead the public. It is informed that a high-level committee has already been constituted on November 16, 2025, by the government, regarding this incident, under the chairmanship of principal secretary, home department, comprising of IG Kashmir Zone, district magistrate Srinagar and a senior Scientist from Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Government of India, ” wrote J&K police on X.

Soon after the blast, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a magisterial probe into the explosion. The blast also left Nowgam police station severely damaged along with dozens of houses in the locality.

J&K chief minister and several other political leaders had sought accountability on this explosion.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that people should also get answers over the November 14 blast, where some of the explosives transported from Faridabad were being sampled. “Many innocent lives were lost in this incident and many are injured. Investigation has started on how and why this happened. I hope people get the answers. How much quantity of explosives was brought here, how they were transported and stored, and how they were dealt with, we will slowly get answers to these questions, “ he said.

