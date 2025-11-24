Hike in tractor registration renewal fee anti-farmer: Abhay Chautala

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday accused the Haryana government of adopting an “anti-farmer mindset” by raising the tractor registration renewal fee by 10-fold. Indian National Lok Dal national president Abhay Singh Chautala demanded that the government roll back the hike immediately and reduce the renewal fee to a nominal ₹ 100. (File photo)

The INLD leader said the fee, which was earlier ₹1,080, had been increased to ₹10,485, putting an “unjustifiable burden” on farmers who were dependent on tractors for agricultural operations and transporting produce to mandis.

He recalled that former deputy prime minister Devi Lal had ensured tractors were treated as essential agricultural vehicles so that farmers did not have to face any tax or toll burden. “By increasing the fee by 10 times, the BJP government has dealt a blow to the very backbone of the farming community,” he said.

Chautala alleged that the BJP worked primarily for big industrialists and was indifferent to the struggles of farmers. He demanded that the government roll back the hike immediately and reduce the renewal fee to a nominal ₹100.

Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) youth state president Digvijay Singh Chautala also strongly opposed the fee hike, calling it completely anti-farmer. He termed the decision irrational and burdensome that would only worsen farmers’ financial distress.

The JJP leader said farmers were already struggling due to soaring prices of diesel, fertilisers and agricultural equipment. In such circumstances, imposing an additional financial burden through such an exorbitant fee hike was unjustified, he said, urging the government to understand the ground reality and reconsider its decision in the interest of farmers.