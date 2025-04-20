Himachal: 2 dead, two injured as JCB plunges into gorge in Shimla

At least two individuals were killed and two others injured after a JCB loader plunged into a deep gorge near Dhalli in Himachal’s Shimla district, police said on Saturday. The injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, where doctors say their condition is ‘stable’. (HT Photo)

They said the incident occurred late on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased have as JCB operator Sukhdev Rana, a resident of Ropar district in Punjab, and Harinam Negi, a resident of Kinnaur district. Charanjeet Singh, also from Punjab’s Ropar district, and Neeraj, a resident of Bihar, were injured in the mishap.

Police took the bodies of the deceased into custody and sent them to IGMC for postmortem. Police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.

Biker killed in Kangra

In a separate road accident, a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Saturday morning after his bike collided with a bus near Paraur on national highway 154 in Kangra district.

The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Arla village in Palampur tehsil. According to police, the private bus was en route from Kangra to Palampur and the motorcycle was heading towards Nagrota from Arla at the time of the head-on collision in Mainjha.

Locals block NH

After the accident, tension gripped the area as angry locals blocked the highway in protest, demanding action and improved road safety measures. Traffic was disrupted for hours.