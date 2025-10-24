Himachal: 5 dead, 4 injured in three road mishaps

Five persons lost their lives and four sustained injuries in road accidents in Kangra, Solan and Hamirpur districts, officials said on Thursday.

The first mishap took place near Kachhiari bypass in Kangra when a vehicle hit a roadside retaining wall on the service lane of Matour-Shimla road, leaving a couple dead. Their two children narrowly escaped the crash. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. The front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Kuldeep Kumar (27), who was driving the vehicle, and his wife Tamanna (26), both residents of Kangra district. Both died on the spot while their children remained unharmed. An FIR has been registered at Kangra police station and an investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the accident, officials said.

In Solan, two persons were killed after their pickup truck plunged into a deep gorge in Chail area at around 8 pm on Wednesday. Police officials said there were five people in the vehicle, out of which two were found dead. Two men and a woman sustained injuries. They were admitted to a hospital. Among the deceased was the driver and a Nepalese man. A case has been registered at the Kandaghat police station and an investigation is underway, officials said.

In the third mishap, a 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was killed and another was injured after their car collided with a hill on the Hamirpur-Una highway here. The incident occurred late Wednesday evening near Karer village. Siddhant Patal, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Amrit were en route from Delhi to attend a wedding at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh. The vehicle was damaged, and the two men inside were critically injured.

A team from the Bhota police station rushed the two to the Hamirpur Medical College where doctors declared the driver, Siddhant, dead. His family members were informed, police said. They said the car lost control while negotiating a sharp turn.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, superintendent of police (SP) Bhagat Singh said. (With PTI inputs)