Himachal: 604 degrees awarded during 13th convocation at IIT Mandi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi held its 13th convocation on Thursday at its scenic North Campus in Kamand Valley. The ceremony marked another milestone in the institute’s journey as a premier centre of technological innovation and interdisciplinary research in India’s Western Himalayas. The convocation ceremony at IIT Mandi in Himachal on Thursday. (/Birbal Sharma/HT)

A total of 604 students were awarded degrees this year, including 71 PhD, 245 postgraduates, and 288 BTech graduates. Among these, over 25 per cent of graduates are female. This year’s convocation showcased IIT Mandi’s growing reputation for academic excellence, research impact, and innovation-driven learning and preparation of next-gen entrepreneurs.

The event was graced by professor Shekhar C Mande, former director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), as the chief guest who delivered the convocation address. In his inspiring speech, he emphasised the importance of innovation for sustainable development and encouraged graduates to lead with empathy and integrity in addressing national goals and global challenges. Jagannath Nayak, director, Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, and professor Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, director, IIT Hyderabad, attended the event as guests of honour. The ceremony was chaired by professor Laxmidhar Behera, director, IIT Mandi.

In his address, professor Behera, congratulated the graduating students and lauded their resilience, creativity, and commitment to excellence. He said, “IIT Mandi continues to nurture a vibrant ecosystem of learning and innovation in the Himalayas. Over the years, IIT Mandi has established itself as a hub of interdisciplinary research that bridges between technological advancements and human values. Our graduates are not only brilliant engineers and scientists but attend to challenges of sustainability through technological innovations that resonate with our local and national priorities.”