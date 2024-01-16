Himachal: Ahead of LS polls, Congress to launch ‘Sarkar Gaon Ka Dwar’

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the “Sarkar Gaon Ka Dwar” programme on January 17. Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi. (HT Photo)

The initiative, organised in three phases, aims to facilitate direct communication between government officials and the public, shedding light on the administration’s achievements over the past year.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi highlighted the programme’s distinction from the previous government’s ‘Jan Manch’, stating that the chief minister, ministers, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) will personally attend gram sabhas in each village across districts on January 17. This marks the first time that such high-ranking officials will participate in gram sabhas, fostering direct communication with the people.

During these sessions, the officials, including the CM and the ministers, will not only showcase the government’s achievements but also actively listen to the concerns and problems faced by the villagers. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the administration and the public, providing a platform for citizens to voice their issues,” he said addressing media in Shimla.

The second phase of the program is scheduled to cover 68 assembly constituencies within a week. The CM will oversee six constituencies, while ministers and CPS have been assigned 5.5 and 2.2 constituencies, respectively.

In the third phase, ministers, CPS, and MLAs will visit every village within each constituency, engaging with the public to understand their concerns.