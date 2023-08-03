Himachal BJP chief Rajeev Bindal names his core team

Days after constituting his new team, the Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal on Thursday announced the names of the state unit’s core committee members. Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Rajeev Bindal on Thursday announced the names of the state party unit’s core committee members. (HT File)

Surprisingly, former Congress leader Harsh Mahajan, who had joined the party less than a year ago, is among those who have made it to the highest decision-making body of the saffron party.

The core committee will have BJP’s north region in-charge and national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co in-charge Sanjay Tandon, as permanent invitee members.

Prominent leaders whose names figure in the list of core committee members are leader of opposition Jairam Thakur, former chief ministers Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal, Union minister Anurag Thakur, state organising secretary organisation minister Siddharthan, former state president and MP Suresh Kashyap, former state president Satpal Satti, and state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sikandar Kumar.

Trilok Kapoor and Bihari Lal Sharma, MLAs Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal, Randhir Sharma, former assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Randhir Sharma, former health minister Rajeev Saizal and Harsh Mahajan have been appointed state general secretaries.

