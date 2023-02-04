Himachal BJP’s core group huddles to prepare roadmap for Lok Sabha polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) core group on Friday discussed the reasons behind the party’s debacle in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and chalked out a roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Party’s state unit chief Suresh Kashyap presided over the meeting in Una where the core group observed that the chances of several candidates were hurt due to internal strife.

The Congress had ousted the BJP in Himachal by winning 40 seats in the 68-member assembly House. The party managed to get only 25 seats, largely due to more than 21 rebels from its ranks that cut into the BJP’s votes in large districts such as Kangra, Mandi and Kullu.

BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana were among those who attended the meeting.

A meeting of the state party office-bearers will be held on Saturday morning after which the working committee would deliberate on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Many organisational issues were discussed in the meeting and the core group took stock of the political situation at the Centre as well as Himachal,” said Kashyap. “Data management, booth strengthening and Lok Sabha constituency-wise programmes will also be discussed in detail,” he added.

Kashyap claimed that Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government was indulging in “vendetta politics” and ever since it came to power, 619 offices were closed in the HP.

“The Congress increased VAT on diesel, which has added to the burden of the general public. The prices of edible oils have also been hiked. All such issues concerning the public will be discussed in the political resolution,” he added.

The state BJP chief said theirs is a disciplined political party. “Just a day ago, four leaders were expelled for six years after their involvement in anti-party activities was confirmed. They are Tek Chand Chand from Nalagarh, Balak Ram from Banjar and Mahender Thakur and Anu Thakur from Anni assembly segment,” he added.