Himachal: 19 hurt as HRTC bus rams into hillock in Kinnaur

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 14, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Nineteen people suffered minor injuries when a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus rammed into a cliff in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

There were 24 passengers in the bus, of whom 19 sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Public Health Centre at Bhabanagar (HT Photo)
As per a statement by State Emergency Operation Centre the incident took place near Bada Khamba in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur district. There were 24 passengers in the bus, of whom 19 sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Public Health Centre at Bhabanagar for where they were discharged after being given first aid.

The accident occurred at 9.30 am under the jurisdiction of Bhabanagar police station. Police have launched an investigation to probe the cause of the accident. A mechanical failure is said to be the reason behind the accident. However, the real cause will be known after investigations.

