Himachal Cabinet approves reorganisation of panchayats

Amid the prevailing uncertainty over panchayati raj elections in Himachal, the Cabinet on Monday approved the reorganisation of panchayats, which is likely to delay the elections. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with ministers during Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Monday. (File)

The decision was taken during a meeting held under chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The approval comes at a time when a standoff is already ongoing between the government and state poll body over the date of the polls. State election commission on November 17 issued a notification freezing any changes to the structure, classification or boundaries of all panchayats and municipalities in the state, enforcing a key clause of the Model Code of Conduct, 2020.

Speaking on the issue, panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh, explained, “The Disaster Management Act is currently enforced in the state, impacting many administrative processes. Furthermore, a court case related to the elections is pending, making it impossible to make a final decision on the electoral process at this time.”

“The chief minister has already clarified that panchayat elections will be held on time. The government’s intention has always been to conduct elections on time, but given the current circumstances, it is necessary to wait for the court’s decision,” he further added.

The state government, citing “extensive damage to both private and government properties in the districts” as well as to roads during monsoon, in October, had told the state election commission to postpone the panchayat and local bodies polls in the state “till things improve on the ground”. In an order issued under the Disaster Management Act, by chief secretary-cum-chairman of the state executive committee constituted under the act, Sanjay Gupta, said, “Keeping in view the adverse situation of the damaged roads and public and private property, in exercise of the powers conferred on me under sub section (e) of Section 24 of the Act ibid order that elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions will be held only after restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public as well as the polling personnel, and further no voter loses his right to vote because of road connectivity issues.”

Already a public interest litigation has been filed in the Himachal Pradesh high court challenging deferring of the panchayat elections under the Disaster Management Act. The state government and state election commission to file a reply on December 22. Though verbally the state’s advocate general has assured the court that the election process of panchayat polls will begin by January 21.

Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had also flagged the issue saying there is “no coordination between the bureaucracy and the political leadership” in the state.