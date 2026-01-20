Himachal cabinet: Flights to resume from Shimla airport

After four-months hiatus triggered by the expiration of contract with Alliance Air, the Himachal cabinet on Monday allowed the Alliance Air Aviation Limited to operate 46 seater aircraft on Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. The Alliance Air Aviation Limited will operate 46 seater aircraft on Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme. (HT representative)

The flight will operate for seven days in a week. The suspension was triggered after the memorandum of understanding between the state government and the airlines expired on September 24. The UDAN flights are operated by Alliance Air, the only airline providing services from Jubbarhatti Airport (Shimla). Its suspension had brought the air connectivity to Shimla to a halt.

The approval was given in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which took a whole host of decisions on tourism, welfare schemes and state government employees

However, even after the approval, resumption is expected to take place from April. As per the airlines officials officials the flights may resume from the summer schedule as the aircrafts that were operating on these routes have been relocated to other parts after the expiry of the MoU.

Sharing details, industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “Flights from Shimla to Delhi and Shimla to Dharamshala will soon begin. The Cabinet has approved this. These flights were suspended for several months due to the expiration of the contact with Alliance Air. The resumption of these flights will benefit tourists from across the country visiting Shimla and Dharamshala. This will also boost tourism.”

An airline official said, “The agreement under the UDAN scheme, between the Airline, Centre and state, ended in September, though we continued operations for a few days afterward. We had been sending reminders to the government for renewal of the MoU since June last year. Our flight operations from Jubbarhatti (Shimla) Airport to Delhi, Dharamshala remain suspended until March 28.”

For the Shimla–Dharamshala service, the state government provides VGF (Viability Gap Funding), which is financial support given to airlines to bridge the gap between operational costs and affordable ticket prices on regional routes.

State-of-art cancer care centre in Hamirpur gets Cabinet approval

The state cabinet also decided to establish a state-of-the-art cancer care centre at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. This centre will focus on prevention, early diagnosis, and comprehensive patient care. It will be a multi-storied facility with a total capacity of 264 beds for cancer patients. The Cabinet also approved the creation of 11 new departments and the creation and filling up of requisite posts of various categories.

Apart from this the cabinet permitted the construction of eight additional blocks in the campus of AIIMS Hospital Bilaspur to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure.

The cabinet gave its nod to amend the senior resident doctor policy by providing 66.66% quota for in-service GDOs/MOs and 33.33% seats for direct candidates and the distribution of seats shall be interchangeable in case of non-availability of eligible candidates in their respective categories.

The cabinet decided to amend Social Security (Pension and Allowance) Rule, 2010, to ensure time-bound disbursal of social security pension to the beneficiaries.

‘Orphan and Widow Cess’ on petrol and high-speed diesel

The Cabinet gave its approval to promulgate an Ordinance to levy “Orphan and Widow Cess” on petrol and high-speed diesel at the point of first sale in the state, with the objective of strengthening welfare schemes for orphans and widows.

The construction of the 4.3-km Naddi Zipline Project near Dharamsala in Kangra district, touted to be Asia’s longest zipline, at an estimated cost of ₹7.41 crore, received a cabinet nod. Upon completion, it will be Asia’s longest zipline and is expected to emerge as a major attraction for tourists visiting the area.

The cabinet gave its nod to construct a new Ice skating rink in Shimla.

The cabinet also gave its approval to adopt the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to facilitate the exploration and development of untapped geothermal energy resources in the State.

Approval for allotment of four hydro electric projects upto 25 MW viz. 6 MW Khauli-II, 24 MW Malana-III, 21.9 MW Manalsu and 18 MW Dhancho Hydro Electric projects, to the successful bidders after completion of the tendering process, was also give,

The cabinet approved the re-engagement of retired revenue officers and employees. Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The cabinet took this decision to expedite the resolution of pending cases of demarcation, partition, and transfer. These officers and employees will be paid a fixed honorarium upon re-engagement after retirement.”

To regulate the functioning of revenue officers as well as appointment, duties, emoluments and punishment of village officers, the cabinet gave its approval to Himachal Land Revenue Rules, 2025.

The cabinet decided to establish four new laboratories for nutritional profiling and strengthening of food testing eco system one each in districts Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan (Baddi) and upgradation of composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat in Solan district alongwith creation and filling up requisite posts.

The cabinet approved the filling up of various vacancies, including 11 posts of assistant commissioner in the state taxes and excise department, 11 posts of job trainees in the Residential Institute for Mentally Challenged Children, Hiranagar, 11 posts in the Disaster Management Cell and six tehsildar posts in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet decided to extend the Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 up to March 31. It decided to in-principle take over the Institute for Children with Special Abilities in Shimla’s Dhalli.