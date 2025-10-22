Himachal: Canadian paraglider found dead, another flier rescued

A Canadian solo paraglider who crash landed in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh was found dead on Monday, officials aware of the details said.

The paraglider, identified as Megan Elizabeth Roberts (27), had taken off from the Bir-Billing paragliding site on Saturday. According to officials, the solo flier had flown towards Triund in the Dhauladhar mountain ranges. Roberts was supposed to land back at Bir but crash-landed in the mountains. She had sent her coordinates when the mishap occurred, following which the rescue operation was launched.

On Monday, rescuers retrieved Roberts’ body at the site of the crash on Dhauladhar hills above Triund. “Rescuers who were airdropped brought the body down to a lower altitude from where it was airlifted,” Baijnath sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sankalp Gautam said on Tuesday.

The post-mortem was conducted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra. “The post-mortem report is awaited. The body was handed over to her male friend for performing the last rituals. The embassy has been informed accordingly,” said a senior police official. Later, the cremation was carried out in Bir.

The rescue operation was carried out by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), with assistance from the local administration. The BPA said that a private chopper was called in to help conduct the search-and-rescue operation. Officials said that four sorties were conducted on Sunday to locate the paraglider. However, cloudy weather prevented rescuers from reaching Roberts’ location.

Rahul Singh, in-charge of mountain para-rescue team, who was the first to be air-dropped in the area, said the rescue operation was launched at 9:30 am on Sunday. “We already had the coordinates of the crash site, which was near Talang Pass. I was airdropped onto a nearby cliff, about 70 metres below, and had to climb up to reach the spot. Her body was cold and unresponsive,” he said.

“I spent the night there. On Monday, with the help of two other members, the body was brought to a lower location using the belay-down technique with ropes, from where it was airlifted to the Kangra airport,” he added.

Suresh Thakur, founding member of the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) who coordinated the rescue operation, said, “The Canadian paraglider was cremated in Bir with Hindu rituals after the consent from her family. Her male friend was also present. She was a well-trained solo paraglider and had been visiting Bir-Billing regularly for the past few years.”

Austrian man safe

An Austrian paraglider was rescued from the Dhauladhar mountain ranges a day after he crash-landed on Monday, officials said. The mishap site is far away from the spot where the Canadian woman lost her life.

The paraglider, identified as Jacob Krammer, had taken off from Billing and was to land nearby, however, he crashed near the Dehnasar lake in the mountain ranges. He didn’t suffer any injury. “We received information about the incident on Monday evening, and he was heli-rescued on Tuesday morning. The paraglider had shared his GPS coordinates on Monday evening,” Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said. Suresh Thakur of the Billing Paragliding Association said Krammer was rescued from above Dehnasar Lake.

Bir-Billing, renowned for its excellent thermals and scenery, attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts every year. Known as the paragliding capital of India, it ranks among the top sites in the world for the adventure spot.

In November 2024, a Polish paraglider who was stranded in the higher ranges of Kangra district was rescued on the third day of the search operation. Andrew Babinski, a solo paragliding pilot, was stranded in the Dhauladhar hills after colliding with another paraglider mid-air.

A month before that, a Belgian paraglider lost his life in Bir-Billing following a mid-air collision with another pilot shortly after taking off.