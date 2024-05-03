Himachal: Central government had increased import duty on apples, says Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Friday, speaking at a public meeting in Kotkhai, said that keeping in mind the issues by apple growers Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre government had increased the import duty on apples. Leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Shimla parliamentary Constituency Suresh Kashyap during the road show at Kotkhai in Shimla district, Shimla on Friday. (HT Photo)

Jai Ram highlighted the significant impact of Modi’s policies, particularly in rural areas, where the increase in import duty on apples provided relief to local orchardists. He also criticised the Congress government for failing to fulfil its promises to farmers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur lauded PM Modi’s efforts in bolstering India’s development trajectory, emphasising the crucial role of the next five years in shaping the nation’s future. He also underscored Modi’s growing popularity both domestically and internationally, noting the invitations extended to the Prime Minister by global leaders.

Furthermore, Jai Ram lambasted the Congress party, alleging a lack of readiness among its leaders to contest elections. He accused the party of political stagnation and asserted that its leaders were reluctant to face electoral challenges.

Thakur also aimed at the current state government in Himachal Pradesh, criticising its alleged loss of majority and diminishing public trust. He accused the government of neglecting the welfare of citizens and failing to maintain governance standards.