Himachal CM announces announces projects worth ₹51 crore in Sujanpur
The CM was addressing a public meeting under the “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh” along with former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur
Dharamshala: Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday laid a foundation stone for development projects worth ₹51 crore besides announcing the opening of a sub-judge court and ₹50 lakh each for the construction of a PWD rest house and renovation of a bus stand in Sujanpur in Hamirpur district.
Later, addressing a public meeting under the “Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh’’, the CM said that this was an occasion to pay our respect and gratitude to those who contributed immensely towards the development and making it a model state apart from making the youth aware about the glorious history of the state.
He said that in 1948 the per capita income in the state was only ₹240, which has now increased to ₹ 2,01,873, and the literacy rate of the state increased from only 4% to 83%.
He said that Hamirpur was the most literate district of the state. The chief minister said that this term of his government was about to end, and the past five years of the BJP rule were dedicated to the upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden.
“ ‘Gareeb Ke Kareeb Sarkar’ was the guiding principle of our government which initiated several welfare schemes for the vulnerable sections of the society,” he said adding that HIMCARE, Sahara Yojna, Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna and Shagun Yojna have provided much-needed relief to the needy and poor.
Speaking on the occasion, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal said that the state has made unparalleled development during the last 75 years. He also thanked the chief minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees to the area.
Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that India regained its old glory and place among the comity of nations under PM Modi-led government.
He said that it was possible due to the vision of the Prime Minister that today the Raj Path, a symbol of slavery renamed ‘Kartavya Path’. This is a vision of ‘New and vibrant India’, he said.
He said that India has today emerged as the fifth strongest economy in the world. He said that the eight years tenure of the Central government has remained full of achievements, and not even a single case of corruption was reported during this period.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
