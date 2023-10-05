News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM attends Founder’s Day celebrations of Lawrence School

Himachal CM attends Founder’s Day celebrations of Lawrence School

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 05, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Himachal chief minister attended the event that marked the culmination of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the Lawrence School’s 175-year legacy

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was present on the last day of three-day celebrations of 176th Founder’s Day of the Lawrence School, Sanawar, on Wednesday.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented awards to meritorious students. (HT Photo)
The event marked the culmination of the year-long celebrations to commemorate the school’s 175-year legacy.

Encouraging the students, Sukhu said, “You will often face circumstances that test your moral strength. Your education will come to your aid in those trying times.” He urged the students to stick to school’s motto, “never give in”.

Students, led by head girl Ananya Goyal, took out a parade. The chief minister gave away prizes to the meritorious students. Srishti Priya and Arjun Chopra were awarded the “Mahindra Talent Search Scholarship” for the year 2022.

“Chief of the Army Staff’s Trophy 2022” was given to Ustat Kaur Jatana and Neil Bansal. Ashima Bath got the 59er’s Teachers Excellence Award.

Thursday, October 05, 2023
