 Himachal CM dedicates projects worth ₹205 crore to Jawalamukhi assembly segment - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Himachal CM dedicates projects worth 205 crore to Jawalamukhi assembly segment

Himachal CM dedicates projects worth 205 crore to Jawalamukhi assembly segment

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 08, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Himachal chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his one-day visit to Jawalamukhi constituency on Thursday dedicated around 11 projects worth 205 crore.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacting with an elderly person during his visit to Jawalamukhi in Kangra on Thursday. (HT photo)
Sukhu laid the foundation stone of 92.38 crore ‘Sukh Ashray Adarsh Gram Parisar’ at Luthan in Jawalamukhi assembly constituency of Kangra on Thursday. The campus will be equipped with modern residential facilities to beneficiaries under the ambit of Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana, said the chief minister.

He inaugurated police station building at Jawalamukhi completed with an outlay of 5.50 crore, additional accommodation building of Government Senior Secondary School (girls) completed with a cost of 2.13 crore and 14.35-crore marriage palace-cum-parking of Temple Trust Jawalaji Shakti Peeth and 38.17 crore for improvement and augmentation of various water supply schemes,

Sukhu laid the foundation stone of irrigation projects under HP Shiva to cost 27.30 crore, 5-crore Rajiv Gandhi Model Day Boarding School at Banu-Da-Khu, Multipurpose Hall at Government Degree College to be constructed with an outlay of 7.82 crore, Khara Nala channelisation to cost 4.18 crore, Inspection Hut of Jal Shakti Vibhag to cost 2.05 crore and also laid foundation stone of seven tube wells in Bharoli and Jawalamukhi areas to cost 5.91 crore.

