Himachal CM directs administrative secretaries to prioritise pending devp projects

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all the administrative secretaries to set clear targets and complete the pending tasks to extend benefits of development projects to the people. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting with administrative secretaries on Friday. (HT Photo)

In a high level meeting with all the administrative secretaries on Friday, he said that the state government from the very first day had been working to ensure good governance and betterment of the people of the state. He said that the chief secretary would regularly review the progress of departmental projects.

As the welfare of the state and its people was the top priority of the present state government, he asked all secretaries to work with dedication to implement plans and schemes on the ground to make Himachal a self-reliant state.

He directed that the expansion of Kangra airport should be expedited along with other works related to tourism projects. The chief minister said that the state government was giving priority to health, education, rural economy, tourism, energy, food processing and data storage sectors besides encouraging investment in these areas.

He also emphasised on promoting electric vehicles and creating the necessary infrastructure for them. The approval process of FRA and FCA cases should be accelerated and departments should focus on digitalisation of their works, he said. Nearly 90% of the population of the state lives in villages and therefore the government was working to strengthen the rural economy to benefit the rural populace, he said.

He said that similar to 2023, this year’s monsoon had also caused heavy loss of life and property in the state. However, the state government was doing its best with whatever limited resources it had to support and provide relief to every affected family.

He also directed the revenue department to prepare a detailed report of losses caused by this year’s disaster at the earliest so that it could be sent to the Central Government without delay.