    Himachal CM directs HIMUDA to devp new townships near Chandigarh

    He also reviewed the proposed Jathiya Devi Township near Shimla city and directed HIMUDA to appoint a consultant at the earliest to expedite the project

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 3:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
    Himachal Pradesh housing and urban development authority (HIMUDA) has been directed to explore the possibilities of developing new townships in proximity with Chandigarh to facilitate the people of the state and meet the growing housing demand, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a meeting to review various ongoing and proposed projects.

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting with HIMUDA officials, in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the meeting with HIMUDA officials, in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)

    He also reviewed the proposed Jathiya Devi Township near Shimla city and directed HIMUDA to appoint a consultant at the earliest to expedite the project. He said that Jathiya Devi Satellite town would play a vital role in decongesting the Shimla city and offer better amenities to the people. He was apprised that a blueprint of the satellite town has been prepared by the TATA Engineering Services Company keeping in view the aesthetic appeal of the area and ensuring world class facilities in the township.

    The CM also assured to release 20 crore for the upcoming commercial complex at Vikasnagar in Shimla city to speed up the construction work. He said that this proposed complex will be one of the most modern buildings in the city housing government offices, shopping complex and other essential facilities.

    Sukhu also reviewed various upcoming housing projects and directed to expedite to bring them on the ground across the State in a time bound manner for the benefit of the people of the State.

