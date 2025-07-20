Himachal CM directs to start recruitment of specialist robotic surgeons

Himachal Pradesh government will soon initiate the recruitment process for specialist robotic surgeons to launch robotic surgery services across Himachal Pradesh, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a late evening review meeting of the health department held on Friday. Himachal chief minister also directed the department to initiate the process for installing robotic surgical machines at Hamirpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. (File)

A proposal outlining the recruitment rules for these specialist surgeons will be presented to the state cabinet for approval shortly, said Sukhu. In addition to performing surgeries, the recruited experts will also train other doctors in robotic surgical techniques.

The CM said,“The state government is committed to providing quality healthcare services to the people through public health institutions. Modern technologies and medical equipment are being installed in all government medical colleges and other health facilities across the state.” The Atal Institute of Medical Super-Specialty at Chamiyana will provide healthcare facilities at par with AIIMS, Delhi and robotic surgery services will soon commence at this institute, whereas a robotic surgical system will also be installed soon at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, he added.

He also directed the department to initiate the process for installing robotic surgical machines at Hamirpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla. He emphasised the need to fill vacant posts in the health sector without delay to further strengthen healthcare delivery across Himachal. He said that the directorate of medical education will recruit 100 new medical officers, while 50 additional nurses will be appointed at Chamiyana soon.