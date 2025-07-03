Himachal CM: In-depth study needed to find reasons behind landslides

Visiting the disaster-hit areas in Mandi, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for an in-depth study to ascertain the reasons behind the landslides. Speaking to the media during the visit, he said, “Eight to 10 cloudburst in a single night has never been seen before. There is a need for both the central and the state governments to collectively study the cause of such incidents.” Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes stock of the damage following cloudbursts and flashfloods near Padchu Bridge at Dharampur in Mandi district of HP. (PTI)

Sukhu visited the disaster-hit Syathi village of Laungani panchayat in Dharampur, Mandi, where he interacted with the families affected by the recent cloudbursts. As many as 61 people have been affected. The district administration has provided immediate assistance of ₹1.70 lakh as financial aid, ration, tarpaulins and other relief material.

Speaking with the affected families, the CM assured that a special relief package would be given to help rebuild damaged houses and enhanced compensation would also be provided for loss of livestock, including cows, goats and sheep as well as for destroyed cowsheds.

He also inspected the damage near the Paadchhu bridge in Dharampur area. Recently, water accumulation in the area had created a temporary lake, causing damage to the nearby temple and cremation ground.

Sukhu also conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected areas of Thunag and Janjehli in Mandi district. He distributed relief material to the affected on reaching Rain-Gallu helipad in Thunag where the road connectivity has been disrupted. The district administration has prepared 1,000 relief kits containing edibles like rice, flour, pulses, etc., and other essential items.

Around 172 kits were distributed by chopper. Over 200 affected people have taken shelter in administration’s relief camps in Thunag.

Former CM and leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who visited the disaster-affected areas of Kuklah and Bagsyad in his home assembly constituency, said, “There is neither electricity nor communication services in Seraj area for the last three days. It has become difficult to reach Thunag. The main road to Janjheli has completely collapsed.”

Thakur said over 25 small and big bridges had collapsed in the area. “I have spoken to the central government and demanded NDRF personnel and two helicopters of the Air Force for relief work. The home minister sent them immediately.”

Thakur said that the Kuklah and Bakhli bridges have broken and now the only means of transportation for the people of this area is the ropeway.

Restoring water supply top priority: Agnihotri

Due to the recent spell of heavy rains and landslides in the state, a total of 3,698 schemes of the Jal Shakti department have been damaged. These include 2,786 drinking water supply schemes, 733 irrigation schemes and 41 sewerage schemes. The department has assessed the damage to the tune of ₹240 crore.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Jal Shakti, said, “The priority is being given to restoring drinking water and sewerage services to provide immediate relief to the public.”

He said so far, 1,591 drinking water supply schemes have been temporarily restored, bringing relief to the affected areas.