Himachal CM inaugurates martyrs’ memorial in Nalagarh

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday inaugurated the Martyrs Memorial at Nalagarh Heritage Park on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The memorial has been built by the Nalagarh Heritage Society with public participation at a cost of ₹10 crore. Thakur also honoured the families of martyrs of Nalagarh area on the occasion.

Earthquake jolts Mandi

A low-intensity earthquake jolted Mandi district in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter struck at 4.21 am. The epicentre was 5 kilometres deep in Padhar area of the district. No loss of life or property has been reported.

Drug menace has to be removed: Sinha

J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off ‘Spring run for drug-free Srinagar’ at Dal Lake in which hundreds of youths participated. Recently, the district administration has launched “Mission Wapsi”, a programme to help victim of drug addiction. Sinha said that there everyone should be committed to remove the drug menace from society.

Method developed to convert plastic to hydrogen

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Mandi have developed a method that can transform plastic into hydrogen, when exposed to light. This is useful because the gas is considered the most practical non-polluting fuel of the future. This study has been recently published in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering. The research was led by Prem Fexil Siril and Aditi Halder, associate professor, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi.

Cong lashes out at BJP for shelving Jammu-Poonch rly project

J&K Congress on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP government for shelving the Jammu-Poonch railway project. JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma while addressing a party meeting at Nowhera in Rajouri, accused the Centre and BJP of neglecting the border districts in every sphere.

J&K planning to double power generation in 3 yrs: Sinha

J&K is planning to double power generation in the next three years, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday. Sinha inaugurated 42 transmission and distribution projects carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department. “Power production will double by 2025 and triple within seven years. Currently, using all its resources, 3,500 megawatts of electricity is generated by J&K,” he said.