Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM Jai Ram inaugurates live telecast of aartis from Kangra shrines
chandigarh news

Himachal CM Jai Ram inaugurates live telecast of aartis from Kangra shrines

Jai Ram said daily live telecast of aartis from the three Shaktipeets of Kangra will help the devotees to pay obeisance and perform pooja at their homes.
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur attended the online event of Shri Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT File)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur attended the online event of Shri Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT File)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 02:31 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated the live telecast of aartis of all three major shrines in Kangra— Jwalaji, Bajreshwari and Chamunda. He also paid obeisance and performed pooja at the temple and visited the place where a statue of Aadiguru Shankaracharya has been.

The CM said daily live telecast of aartis from the three Shaktipeets of Kangra will help the devotees to pay obeisance and perform Pooja at their homes.

Earlier, he attended the online event of Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Briefing about the timings of the Aarti, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said these aartis will be aired daily on MH1 Channel from Jwalaji in the evening only from 8:30 to 9:00 PM in winter and from 9:30 to 10:00 pm in summer. From Brijeshwari temple, the aarti will be online from 6:00 to 7:00 am in winter and from 5:00 to 6:00 am in summer during morning hours and from 7:00 to 8:00 pm in winter and summer each. From Chamunda Temple, the Aarti will be aired daily from 8:00 to 8:30 am both in summer and winter. The evening timings will remain from 6:30 to 7:00 in winter and 8:00 to 8:30 pm in summer.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, industry minister Bikram Thakur, MP Kishan Kapoor also attended the event.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out