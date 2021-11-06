Himachal CM Jai Ram inaugurates live telecast of aartis from Kangra shrines

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday inaugurated the live telecast of aartis of all three major shrines in Kangra— Jwalaji, Bajreshwari and Chamunda. He also paid obeisance and performed pooja at the temple and visited the place where a statue of Aadiguru Shankaracharya has been.

The CM said daily live telecast of aartis from the three Shaktipeets of Kangra will help the devotees to pay obeisance and perform Pooja at their homes.

Earlier, he attended the online event of Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Briefing about the timings of the Aarti, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said these aartis will be aired daily on MH1 Channel from Jwalaji in the evening only from 8:30 to 9:00 PM in winter and from 9:30 to 10:00 pm in summer. From Brijeshwari temple, the aarti will be online from 6:00 to 7:00 am in winter and from 5:00 to 6:00 am in summer during morning hours and from 7:00 to 8:00 pm in winter and summer each. From Chamunda Temple, the Aarti will be aired daily from 8:00 to 8:30 am both in summer and winter. The evening timings will remain from 6:30 to 7:00 in winter and 8:00 to 8:30 pm in summer.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur, industry minister Bikram Thakur, MP Kishan Kapoor also attended the event.