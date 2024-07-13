Himachal CM lauds Sandhu’s documentary on Sangla Valley

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday released pictorial brochure and teaser of upcoming documentary film “Sangla Valley - The Switzerland of India” highlighting the pristine beauty and unexplored tourism locations of Sangla Valley in the Kinnaur district. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released pictorial brochure and teaser of upcoming Documentary film “Sangla Valley - The Switzerland of India” compiled by Harpreet Sandhu

The documentary film has been compiled by Ludhiana-based author, heritage promoter, nature artist and Harpreet Sandhu. It will showcase the serene landscapes, lush green valleys, and majestic mountains that make Sangla Valley.

Sukhu said that he is delighted to release this pictorial brochure and teaser of the upcoming documentary film which beautifully portrays the enchanting landscapes of Sangla Valley. Harpreet Sandhu, through his exceptional photography and artistry, has vividly captured the essence of this picturesque Sangla valley, portraying its potential as a premier destination for nature lovers and tourists alike.

In his remarks, the CM commended Sandhu’s dedication and artistic vision in bringing the natural splendour of Sangla Valley to the forefront.

The chief minister further added that Himachal Pradesh is blessed with numerous scenic locations, and this significant initiative by Harpreet Sandhu will certainly play a crucial role in unveiling the hidden treasures of our state and boost tourism prospects of the State. The documentary film “Sangla Valley - The Switzerland of India” will inspire more people to explore and appreciate the mesmerizing natural locations of Sangla Valley.