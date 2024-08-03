Himachal CM meets victims in Rampur, announces immediate relief

A day after cloudburst-triggered flash floods wreaked havoc in the state, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the affected areas in the Rampur subdivision of the Shimla district to take stock of the situation and relief measures. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

After inspecting the site, the CM announced immediate relief for the victims. He said while the primary focus remains swift rescue and relief work, assistance will also be given to those who lost their houses and cattle.

“The disaster-affected people are suffering a lot, their suffering is my suffering. My heart is filled with pain and anguish. Every person affected by the disaster is a member of my family. We stand with the people affected by the disaster to help them. The atmosphere of the entire state is gloomy due to this disaster,” he wrote in a post on ‘X’

According to the announcement, an immediate relief of ₹50,000 will be given to each family affected by the disaster. They will also be entitled to free utensils, blankets and bedding, LPG cylinders and food supplies for the next three months.

Besides, those who lost their homes will also be given a monthly allowance to pay for their rent for the next three months.

Cloudbursts in Nirmand and Sainj areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts had resulted in multiple homes, bridges and roads being washed away between Wednesday night and Thursday.

“The disaster took away many children, mothers, sisters, brothers and elders from us. This is a time of sorrow for the entire state. In this difficult time, our main focus is on providing relief to the disaster affected people and completing the rescue work as soon as possible,” Sukhu said in separate post on ‘X’.

Kangana expresses anguish

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut, meanwhile, also expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the cloudburst incidents.

“The Prime Minister and home minister have assured that relief would be given to the state. I am also going to different ministries in New Delhi to get help for Himachal and will visit the state soon,” she told mediapersons in New Delhi.