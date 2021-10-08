Himachal CM quells dissent over BJP ticket at Fatehpur

In a reprieve for the ruling BJP, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday managed to mollify state party vice-president Kripal Parmar, who was planning to contest the Fatehpur assembly byelection as an Independent after being denied the ticket.

Parmar’s supporters, who had announced mass resignations on Thursday, attended the rally after BJP candidate Baldev Thakur filed his nomination. Though Parmar did not attend the public meeting, he later met the chief minister in private at a party worker’s house and backtracked on his plan to contest as a rebel.

Later, Parmar flew with the chief minister in his helicopter to Jubbal-Kotkhai, where BJP nominee Neelam Saraik also filed her nomination on Friday. Parmar shared the stage with the CM at Jubbal-Kotkhai.

Rivalry between Parmar, Baldev Thakur

Fatehpur, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Arki assembly constituencies besides the Mandi parliamentary seat go to the polls on October 30.

Parmar was a frontrunner for the BJP ticket from Fatehpur assembly segment. However, the BJP fearing a rebellion chose Baldev Thakur as its nominee.

Baldev Thakur, a member of state BJP working committee, had earlier unsuccessfully fought the 2012 election.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP replaced him with Parmar. Thakur revolted and contested as an independent, securing more than 13,000 votes which was the primary reason behind Parmar’s defeat at the hands of Congress’ Sujan Singh Pathania, whose death has necessitated the byelection.

CM sure of BJP’s win in all four constituencies

Addressing the public meeting at Rehan in Fatehpur, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the BJP has taken to the field after full preparation and will win all four byelections.

He said achievements of the central and state governments will be the poll plank of the party. On ticket allocation, he said it was the decision of the party and must be accepted.

“I urge all party workers to be united and ensure the BJP’s victory. You give us victory in Fatehpur and the government will do whatever possible to develop this segment,” the CM said. Attacking the Congress, he said the opposition party lacks in leadership and policy. Citing the example of Punjab, he said the Congress made Navjot Singh Sidhu the state party president and he stepped down a few days later.

BJP nominee Baldev Thakur urged people to come forward in large numbers on polling day and vote in his favour. State party chief Suresh Kashyap, in-charge for Fatehpur byelection industry minister Bikram Singh, forest minister Rakesh Pathania and social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary were among those present.