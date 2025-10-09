Himachal CM reviews ₹145 crore utility duct project in Shimla

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reviewed the ongoing construction work of utility ducts, being built along the approximately 7 km stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willy’s Park at a cost of ₹145 crore. He directed the PWD officers to complete the project at the earliest. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

He said that the construction work of the duct from Chotta Shimla to Oak Over was almost complete and should be finished within the next 15 days. He directed that the tarring of the road and the installation of streetlights be completed promptly.

“Shimla, being not only the capital but also a major tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, must retain its charm,” said Sukhu. “A city free from the clutter of overhead cables would provide a better experience for tourists. This project is being implemented with an objective to further boost tourist inflow to Shimla,” he added.

The utility duct network would extend from Chotta Shimla to Willy’s Park, secretariat via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar up to CTO. These ducts would accommodate underground electric and water lines along with other utility cables.

CM announces pre-Diwali bonanza for staff

Ahead of Diwali, the state government has announced an increase in wages and honorarium for its employees.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to increase the honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers by ₹500, taking it to ₹5,000 per month. Similarly, the honorarium of 877 SMC C&V teachers has been raised from ₹15,509 to ₹16,009, and that of 833 SMC lecturers and DPEs by ₹500 to ₹19,378 per month. The 491 SMC TGTs will now receive ₹19,378 per month after a ₹500 hike, while 62 SMC JBTs will now get ₹13,762 per month while 31 water carriers would now receive ₹5,500 per month after a ₹500 increase.

Besides, the daily wages of daily wagers and part-time workers have been increased by ₹25, bringing it to ₹425 per day. The honorarium of stitching instructors has been enhanced by ₹500 and that of 1,399 panchayat chowkidars also by ₹500 and thus taking it to ₹8,500 after per month. As many as 970 rajasva chowkidars will now get ₹6,300 while 3,304 lambardars will receive ₹4,500 per month after a ₹300 increase.

The government has also increased the honorarium of the representatives of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. With an increase of ₹1,000, the zila parishad chairperson will now receive ₹25,000 per month and the vice chairperson will get ₹19,000. The zila parishad members will now get ₹8,300 with an increase of ₹500 each whereas the panchayat samiti chairperson will receive ₹12,000 and vice chairperson ₹9,000 after an increase of ₹600 each. The honorarium of members of zila parishad has been increased by ₹3,000 and now they will get ₹7,500 per month. Similarly, with an increase of ₹300, the gram panchayat pradhan will now get ₹7,500 and the up-pradhan ₹5,100 whereas gram panchayat members will get ₹2,100 per month with an increase of ₹600.

The honorarium of the mayor of the municipal corporation has also been raised by ₹1,000 to ₹25,000, the deputy mayor’s by ₹1,000 to ₹19,000 and councilor’s by ₹1,000 to ₹9,400. The chairperson of the municipal council will now receive ₹10,800 with an increase of ₹600 and the vice chairperson ₹8,900 with an increase of ₹500 while councillors ₹4,500 per month with an increase of ₹500. The nagar panchayat pradhan will now get ₹9,000 after an increase of ₹600, the up-pradhan ₹7,000 with an increase of ₹400 and members ₹4,500 per month after an increase of ₹300.

The state government has also increased the honorarium of special police officers by ₹300, outsourced employees to ₹12,750 and IT teachers by ₹500 per month.