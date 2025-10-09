Edit Profile
    Himachal CM reviews ₹145 crore utility duct project in Shimla

    He said that the construction work of the duct from Chotta Shimla to Oak Over was almost complete and should be finished within the next 15 days

    Published on: Oct 9, 2025 5:02 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today reviewed the ongoing construction work of utility ducts, being built along the approximately 7 km stretch from Chotta Shimla to Willy’s Park at a cost of 145 crore. He directed the PWD officers to complete the project at the earliest.

    Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)
    He said that the construction work of the duct from Chotta Shimla to Oak Over was almost complete and should be finished within the next 15 days. He directed that the tarring of the road and the installation of streetlights be completed promptly.

    “Shimla, being not only the capital but also a major tourist destination of Himachal Pradesh, must retain its charm,” said Sukhu. “A city free from the clutter of overhead cables would provide a better experience for tourists. This project is being implemented with an objective to further boost tourist inflow to Shimla,” he added.

    The utility duct network would extend from Chotta Shimla to Willy’s Park, secretariat via Raj Bhavan to Oak Over and from Sher-e-Punjab through Lower Bazaar up to CTO. These ducts would accommodate underground electric and water lines along with other utility cables.

    CM announces pre-Diwali bonanza for staff

    Ahead of Diwali, the state government has announced an increase in wages and honorarium for its employees.

    Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced to increase the honorarium of 21,115 mid-day meal workers by 500, taking it to 5,000 per month. Similarly, the honorarium of 877 SMC C&V teachers has been raised from 15,509 to 16,009, and that of 833 SMC lecturers and DPEs by 500 to 19,378 per month. The 491 SMC TGTs will now receive 19,378 per month after a 500 hike, while 62 SMC JBTs will now get 13,762 per month while 31 water carriers would now receive 5,500 per month after a 500 increase.

    Besides, the daily wages of daily wagers and part-time workers have been increased by 25, bringing it to 425 per day. The honorarium of stitching instructors has been enhanced by 500 and that of 1,399 panchayat chowkidars also by 500 and thus taking it to 8,500 after per month. As many as 970 rajasva chowkidars will now get 6,300 while 3,304 lambardars will receive 4,500 per month after a 300 increase.

    The government has also increased the honorarium of the representatives of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. With an increase of 1,000, the zila parishad chairperson will now receive 25,000 per month and the vice chairperson will get 19,000. The zila parishad members will now get 8,300 with an increase of 500 each whereas the panchayat samiti chairperson will receive 12,000 and vice chairperson 9,000 after an increase of 600 each. The honorarium of members of zila parishad has been increased by 3,000 and now they will get 7,500 per month. Similarly, with an increase of 300, the gram panchayat pradhan will now get 7,500 and the up-pradhan 5,100 whereas gram panchayat members will get 2,100 per month with an increase of 600.

    The honorarium of the mayor of the municipal corporation has also been raised by 1,000 to 25,000, the deputy mayor’s by 1,000 to 19,000 and councilor’s by 1,000 to 9,400. The chairperson of the municipal council will now receive 10,800 with an increase of 600 and the vice chairperson 8,900 with an increase of 500 while councillors 4,500 per month with an increase of 500. The nagar panchayat pradhan will now get 9,000 after an increase of 600, the up-pradhan 7,000 with an increase of 400 and members 4,500 per month after an increase of 300.

    The state government has also increased the honorarium of special police officers by 300, outsourced employees to 12,750 and IT teachers by 500 per month.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Himachal CM Reviews ₹145 Crore Utility Duct Project In Shimla
    © 2025 HindustanTimes