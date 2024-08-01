Himachal CM Sukhu convenes emergency meet to review situation, Shah assures full assistance

The state government swung into action after multiple cloudbursts across the state late on Wednesday night caused devastation, with chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convening an emergency meeting of senior officers of the state government to review the situation. The state government swung into action after multiple cloudbursts across the state late on Wednesday night caused devastation, with chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convening an emergency meeting of senior officers of the state government to review the situation. (ANI File)

Addressing the media after the meeting, the CM said the army, state police and administration, fire services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have deployed teams to carry out rescue operations in the flood-hit regions.

Sukhu said he had also spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah, who assured full assistance from the Centre’s end. Discussions, he said were also with Union health minister JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The CM in a post on ‘X’ said he will visit the flood-hit areas at the earliest, adding, “The water level of the rivers has increased due to cloudburst. Due to which there is a flood situation in the rivers and streams. All the residents of the state are requested to avoid going near the rivers and streams. In this hour of crisis, the state government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of the state.”

District-wise helplines out

The state government, meanwhile, has released district-wise helpline numbers for immediate assistance.

“Saving valuable human lives is the top priority at the moment and all government machinery will focus on this task,” the CM said, directing the district administrations to provide immediate relief to the affected families and construct bailey bridges to help those stranded.