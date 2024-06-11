 Himachal CM Sukhu corners Independents after release ofbypoll schedule - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Himachal CM Sukhu corners Independents after release ofbypoll schedule

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 11, 2024 07:02 AM IST

All the three Independents sold their seats. Now the public will teach them a lesson, said CM Sukhu addressing the media on Monday

Hours after the Election Commission announced dates for the by-elections of the three assembly constituencies – Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit out at the three Independent MLAs and questioned their intensions.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (ANI)

“All the three Independents sold their seats. Now the public will teach them a lesson,” said CM Sukhu addressing the media on Monday.

“This is the first time after the country’s Independence that three Independents have resigned. They are free to extend their support to any political party, they could have supported the BJP if not the Congress,” he said, adding, “It’s a big question that three Independent MLAs were elected for a term of five years and they resigned midway. It’s also a question of whether they will now contest elections and want to be MLAs for another three years,” he said.

“Allotting tickets to them is an internal matter of the BJP. It will not be known in the coming time whether these three Independents will contest the elections or not. Those Independents who resigned should have become saint or else have bid adieu to politics, but they did not do so, they sold their membership,” said Sukhu.

• Election notification- 14th June

• Last date for nomination- 21 June

• Date of scrutiny of nominations- 24 June

• Last date for withdrawal of candidatures- June 26

• Date of polling- July 10

• Date of counting- July 13

Chandigarh
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
