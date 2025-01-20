Himachal CM Sukhu dedicates, initiates 30.85-cr projects in Nurpur

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of seven developmental projects worth ₹30.85 crore in Nurpur assembly constituency of Kangra district. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during an event in Nurpur of Kangra district on Sunday . (HT photo)

The CM inaugurated projects worth ₹13.07 crore, including Dard Nala-Damoh link road and two bridges constructed at a cost of ₹7.82 crore and the District Forensic Unit constructed at a cost of ₹2.05 crore. Along with this, Khajjiyan to Haar link road which is built at a cost of ₹2.84 crore and new building of the HPSEBL in Gunoh sub-division at a cost of ₹36.66 lakh were also inaugurated by the CM.

He also performed foundation laying ceremony of various developmental projects worth ₹17.78 crore, including the administrative building of the SP office to be constructed at Jachh in Nurpur at a cost of ₹13.91 crore and the new building of Government Senior Secondary School Kandwal to be constructed at a cost of ₹3 crore. He also laid foundation stone and performed Bhoomi Pujan of Gareli Khad Bridge to be constructed at a cost of ₹86.83 lakh.

CM Sukhu also addressed a public gathering in Nurpur during which he announced allocations of ₹5 crore for Arya Government Degree College Nurpur, ₹3 crore to operationalise the mother and child Hospital, ₹2 crore for a shopping complex at Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Stadium, ₹2 crore for road maintenance in Nurpur and ₹2 crore for the Jasur-Katahal road.

He also assured the swift initiation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School project in Nurpur and promised to address the town’s parking issues. CM Sukhu also gave a stern warning to the drug mafia, stating that the current government will take strict action against those jeopardizing the future of the youth. He highlighted that the police have launched extensive campaigns against drug traffickers in recent months, confiscating assets worth ₹11 crore from them.