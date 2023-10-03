News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 4 garbage compactors on Gandhi Jayanti

Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 4 garbage compactors on Gandhi Jayanti

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Oct 03, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Himachal CM Sukhu underscored the importance of cleanliness, echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi. He said the present government is working to realise Bapu’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens. He said that the MC equipped with these garbage compactors makes a step forward in Shimla’s journey towards improved waste management.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan today.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan today. (HT File Photo)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan today. (HT File Photo)

These garbage compactors have been acquired under Shimla Smart City Limited project with a total investment of 1.40 crore. Each of these compactors have a capacity of 14 cubic meters, enabling them to transport a substantial 11-12 tonnes of waste to the processing plant at Bhariyal, on the outskirts of Shimla town, in just one trip. This operation not only enhances waste management but also reduces transportation costs, the CM said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He underscored the importance of cleanliness, echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi. He said the present government is working to realise Bapu’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens. He said that the MC equipped with these garbage compactors makes a step forward in Shimla’s journey towards improved waste management. As the city strives for a cleaner and greener future, these compactors are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving that vision, besides realising Shimla’s goal of a cleaner and more environment-friendly future, he said.

The CM said Shimla is the primary tourist destination in the state. He said that the present state government is working to attract more tourists and prioritise the improvement of essential infrastructure to enhance their experience. The focus is on bolstering hygiene and enhancing various amenities for tourists, he said.

Education minister Rohit Thakur, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthy, MLA Harish Janartha, mayor Surinder Chauhan, deputy mayor Uma Kaushal, OSD to CM Ritesh Kaprate, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, state Congress Seva Dal chief Anurag Sharma, Congress leader Devendra Bushehri, director, information and public relations, Rajiv Kumar, SP Sanjeev Gandhi, commissioner, MC, Bhupender Kumar Attri and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out