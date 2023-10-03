Himachal CM Sukhu flags off 4 garbage compactors on Gandhi Jayanti

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan today. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi flagged off four garbage compactors for the Shimla Municipal Corporation at Chaura Maidan today. (HT File Photo)

These garbage compactors have been acquired under Shimla Smart City Limited project with a total investment of ₹1.40 crore. Each of these compactors have a capacity of 14 cubic meters, enabling them to transport a substantial 11-12 tonnes of waste to the processing plant at Bhariyal, on the outskirts of Shimla town, in just one trip. This operation not only enhances waste management but also reduces transportation costs, the CM said.

He underscored the importance of cleanliness, echoing the sentiments of Mahatma Gandhi. He said the present government is working to realise Bapu’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable future for Shimla and its citizens. He said that the MC equipped with these garbage compactors makes a step forward in Shimla’s journey towards improved waste management. As the city strives for a cleaner and greener future, these compactors are poised to play a pivotal role in achieving that vision, besides realising Shimla’s goal of a cleaner and more environment-friendly future, he said.

The CM said Shimla is the primary tourist destination in the state. He said that the present state government is working to attract more tourists and prioritise the improvement of essential infrastructure to enhance their experience. The focus is on bolstering hygiene and enhancing various amenities for tourists, he said.

Education minister Rohit Thakur, chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthy, MLA Harish Janartha, mayor Surinder Chauhan, deputy mayor Uma Kaushal, OSD to CM Ritesh Kaprate, vice-chairman, Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, state Congress Seva Dal chief Anurag Sharma, Congress leader Devendra Bushehri, director, information and public relations, Rajiv Kumar, SP Sanjeev Gandhi, commissioner, MC, Bhupender Kumar Attri and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

