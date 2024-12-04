Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu announces state-level advisory board for drug rehab

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Dec 04, 2024 10:17 PM IST

To be headed by the Himachal CM, the initiative aims to streamline the activities of various line departments on substance abuse to ensure integrated approach towards this menace

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the constitution of a state-level advisory board for de-addiction and drug rehabilitation.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

To be headed by the CM, the initiative aims to streamline the activities of various line departments on substance abuse to ensure integrated approach towards this menace.

While addressing a state level workshop on “Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition and De-addiction”, Sukhu also declared the Centre of Excellence of Mental Health at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda as the state-level nodal institution for de-addiction and rehabilitation.

He said an opioid substitution therapy centre would be established at all medical colleges and district hospitals, adding that the school health mission will be implemented in the state in collaboration with departments of education and health.

Sukhu said the state government would prepare an action plan for addressing the nutritional concerns of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers and children upto the age of six years besides drug abuse prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation.

He directed the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to formulate a mechanism to ensure the well being of expectant women and their new born upto the age of one year.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On