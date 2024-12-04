Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu announces state-level advisory board for drug rehab

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the constitution of a state-level advisory board for de-addiction and drug rehabilitation. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

To be headed by the CM, the initiative aims to streamline the activities of various line departments on substance abuse to ensure integrated approach towards this menace.

While addressing a state level workshop on “Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition and De-addiction”, Sukhu also declared the Centre of Excellence of Mental Health at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda as the state-level nodal institution for de-addiction and rehabilitation.

He said an opioid substitution therapy centre would be established at all medical colleges and district hospitals, adding that the school health mission will be implemented in the state in collaboration with departments of education and health.

Sukhu said the state government would prepare an action plan for addressing the nutritional concerns of adolescent girls, pregnant and lactating mothers and children upto the age of six years besides drug abuse prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation.

He directed the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to formulate a mechanism to ensure the well being of expectant women and their new born upto the age of one year.