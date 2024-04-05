Himachal Cong president questions Kangana’s contribution during last year’s floods

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Friday questioned Bollywood actress and BJP candidate Kangna Ranaut over her contribution during the devastating floods that hit the state last year. Himachal Pradesh, India, 12 October :Congress candidate from Mandi Pratibha Singh during election campaigning in Nihri of Sundernagar sub division of Mandi district on Tuesday, 12 October 2021. Photo Hindustan Times/Birbal Sharma (HT File)

“Kangana is Himachal’s daughter and a celebrity. She is keen to contribute to the people of the Himachal. But people will ask her where was she when the floods hit the region last year,” said Singh before she left for Delhi to attend the meeting of the central screening committee scheduled for Saturday.

The committee will deliberate and decide on the candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats—Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra—while it will also select the candidates for the six assembly segments, including Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Badsar, Gagret, and Kutlehar, which will go for polls simultaneously with Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

“She is a Bollywood actress and has no dearth of money, if she didn’t want to contribute with money at least she would have paid a visit to the state and met families in distress,” said Singh.

However, when asked about recent controversial and derogatory remarks made against Kangana. Singh condemned such behaviour and appealed to everyone not to make such comments as she is a woman and needs to be respected.

“I welcome her as she is the daughter of Himachal. She has joined politics to work for the state and has started working actively. She is a woman, it’s our duty to respect her. I appeal to the people not to make objectionable comments, it’s not good. We should contest on the issues instead of commenting on her be it through media or at any public meeting. I condemn the way it all started and the kind of things that were said a few days back,” the Congress president added.