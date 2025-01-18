Himachal: Congress amended Constitution for political advantage, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister of state (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Friday highlighted the Modi government’s efforts to preserve the sanctity and core principles of the Constitution. Targeting the Congress, he accused it of misinforming the public about constitutional safeguards under the BJP government. Union minister of state Jitendra Singh at an event in Shimla on Friday. (HT photo)

“The Congress has done every kind of tampering with the Constitution only for the politics of appeasement. It did so keeping vote bank in mind. The amendments that came during PM Modi’s tenure were for public interest,” said Jitendra Singh while talking to mediapersons in Shimla on Friday.

He said the Congress governments misused Article 356 around 88 times to dismiss or protect state governments, often to promote dynastic politics. He mentioned instances from the tenure of former PM Indira Gandhi, accusing her of amending the Constitution for personal and political advantage. “Whether it was ensuring the Prime Minister’s office was above judicial scrutiny or postponing Lok Sabha elections, the Congress blatantly violated constitutional norms to suit its needs,” Singh said.

“33% reservation was given to women. Why didn’t the Congress do it in Parliament and state assemblies? The Congress can’t go beyond son, daughter and son-in-law. The PM brought triple talaq amendment to do away with the injustice that had been happening with women of a society,” he said.

According to Singh, “Nehru and Indira Gandhi, while being Prime Minister, gave Bharat Ratna to themselves. They wanted to give it to Sonia Gandhi but the government changed in 2014. Now, it is Rahul Gandhi but people are not giving him a chance.”

According to Jitendra Singh, Ambedkar was given Bharat Ratna by the NDA government but the Congress has been accusing the BJP of disrespecting Ambedkar. He said the BJP had started a nationwide campaign which has been named Samvidhan Parv.