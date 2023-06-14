Himachal constitutes CM-led council on digital governance

The Himachal government has constituted the “Chief Minister-led Council for Digital Governance” under the chairmanship of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The first-of-its-kind council in Himachal and probably the first in the country will work as an apex body to provide leadership, strategic guidance and oversight of digital policies and programmes in order to assist the digital transformation of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal government has taken a decision for digital transformation of the state. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

The secretary of Information Technology (IT) Abhishek Jain said that this type of council has created history as this is the first instance where an apex body will constitute experts from different fields which includes IT, Industries, Data Management, Telecommunications, Finance, ISB, IIT, etc. These technocrats identified across India were given preference for breaking the stereotypes. The council will meet at least once every three months or more frequently as needed. The State government has taken this decision for digital transformation of the state thereby making Himachal an IT destination of the country. The government will also implement e-office and Him Parivar efficiently besides promoting drone usage in the state.

He said that the terms of reference of the Chief Minister Council for Digital Governance includes developing a state digital strategy that outlines the vision, mission, goals, and priorities for digital transformation across different sectors of the government. Additionally, it will look to develop policies and guidelines for digital governance related to areas such as open data standards, open source software, data protection, privacy, cyber security, e-governance, emerging technology, digital literacy with focus upon accessibility and inclusion of all sections.

It will also facilitate national and international co-operation on digital governance issues and will work towards developing a comprehensive action plan for building the capacity of government officials and employees in areas such as digital skills, digital literacy, and the use of digital tools and platforms, he added.

The council will also suggest steps to foster innovation in the digital economy through support for research and development and the creation of favourable business environments and a vibrant start up culture and promote IT and related investment in the state. The members will oversee the digital transformation of government services, operations, and processes to improve efficiency, effectiveness and improve citizen engagement, said the Chief Minister.

Besides, identifying and suggesting steps to promote the growth of the digital economy and make it an engine of growth and wealth creation, the council will also provide recommendations to the Government on digital technologies and telecom policy issues, such as infrastructure, security, innovation, regulation, etc.

Jain said that the council will liaise with external stakeholders, such as government agencies, industry associations, academic institutions, etc., in the field of digital technology. The council will also consist of Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the chief minister, chief secretary and secretary (it) as member secretary, besides various professionals and experts of their respective fields.