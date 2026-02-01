Himachal: Dharamshala to host BRICS business conclave in March 2026

With India set to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026 under the theme “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability,” the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI), in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh government, plans to host a major BRICS business engagement in Dharamshala in March 2026. Key focus sectors will include pharmaceuticals, food processing, green mobility, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, textiles and handloom, IT and AI-enabled services, and agriculture value chains. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The proposed conclave will bring together industry leaders, investors and trade bodies from BRICS member nations and partner economies to explore opportunities in co-investment, technology transfer, supply-chain partnerships and export market access. Key focus sectors will include pharmaceuticals, food processing, green mobility, renewable energy, tourism and hospitality, textiles and handloom, IT and AI-enabled services, and agriculture value chains.

Earlier this month, during HIM MSME Fest 2026 in Shimla, BRICS CCI signed a memorandum of commitment (MoC) with the Himachal Pradesh government. This marks BRICS CCI’s first formal collaboration with a hill state and aims to promote Himachal Pradesh as a preferred investment destination across BRICS platforms.

Under the MoC, BRICS CCI will work with the state to organise joint events, business delegations, sector-specific seminars and investment-focused forums. As an early outcome, a Russian investment exceeding ₹500 crore in the pharmaceutical sector has already been facilitated.

BRICS CCI chairperson Harvansh Chawla said the Dharamshala summit would serve as a catalyst for innovation-driven partnerships. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the collaboration would open new avenues for global investment, technology and market access, benefiting local entrepreneurs and MSMEs while promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.