Himachal: Goat sacrifice video goes viral, case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 14, 2024 09:18 AM IST

A social activist has filed a complaint with the police. Authorities are scanning CCTV footage as well as the video to identify those present there. In September 2014, the Himachal Pradesh high court had banned animal sacrifice.

An FIR was registered in Rohru after a video of a goat being publicly sacrificed on a bridge in broad daylight went viral on social media platforms. The action violates the directives of Supreme Court and the Himachal Pradesh high court which prohibit animal sacrifices in public spaces.

An FIR against unknown persons was registered under relevant sections.
An FIR against unknown persons was registered under relevant sections.

The police swung into action after a video was widely shared on social media. The video shows the ritual being performed in the presence of a deity and vehicles stopped on the bridge with onlookers witnessing the sacrifice.

A formal complaint was lodged by social activist Surendra Papta, seeking action against those present on the spot. Following the complaint an FIR against unknown persons was registered under relevant sections. Authorities are scanning the CCTV footage as well as the video to identify those present there.

In many parts of Himachal Pradesh, it is a common tradition to sacrifice animals in full public view during religious festivity and during celebrations. In September 2014, the Himachal Pradesh high court had banned animal sacrifice.

On December 5, the Mandi police had registered a case after animal sacrifice was reportedly performed in front of a large number of people, including schoolchildren, during a religious function at Chail Chowk. The animals were sacrificed during devsthapna – the ritualistic installation of a deity.

