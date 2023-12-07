close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal government plans to set up 40 urban health and wellness centres

Himachal government plans to set up 40 urban health and wellness centres

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 07, 2023 10:46 PM IST

The urban health and wellness centres will transform healthcare accessibility, delivering quality essential services directly to the doorstep of the people

To provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people across the state, the government mulls establishing world-class infrastructure and plans to set up 40 urban health and wellness centres (u-HWCs).

HT Image
HT Image

The centres will transform healthcare accessibility, delivering quality essential services directly to the doorstep of the people. The government will equip each u-HWC with a dedicated specialised team that will include a medical officer, pharmacist, auxiliary nurse midwife, and Class-IV staff members.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

At present, there is one urban primary health centre for every 50,000 persons. The visionary plan aims to bring a drastic improvement to this ratio with a target for each u-HWC to cater to around 20,000 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out