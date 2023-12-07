Himachal government plans to set up 40 urban health and wellness centres

To provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people across the state, the government mulls establishing world-class infrastructure and plans to set up 40 urban health and wellness centres (u-HWCs). HT Image

The centres will transform healthcare accessibility, delivering quality essential services directly to the doorstep of the people. The government will equip each u-HWC with a dedicated specialised team that will include a medical officer, pharmacist, auxiliary nurse midwife, and Class-IV staff members.

At present, there is one urban primary health centre for every 50,000 persons. The visionary plan aims to bring a drastic improvement to this ratio with a target for each u-HWC to cater to around 20,000 people.